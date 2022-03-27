MI Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Promising 18-year-old set for debut as Mumbai look to fill big gap in middle-order

Mumbai Indians will begin their 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign later today when the side meets Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led MI had a poor outing in the previous season of the tournament, where the side had finished fifth in the group stage. In the IPL auction last month, the MI were one of the four franchises to complete their full quota of 25 players in the roster.

The MI were successful in bringing back their star youngster Ishan Kishan, who they bought for INR 15.25 crore – making him the most expensive player in the mega auction this year. Mumbai also won the bidding race for England star Jofra Archer; however, the speedster won’t be available for the 2022 edition of the tournament as he continues to recover from injury.

As MI prepare to begin their campaign, let’s take a look at their predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma Since the end of the 2021 edition of the tournament, a lot has changed for Rohit Sharma. The opener became captain in all three international formats and joins MI riding on confidence as he remains undefeated since becoming the full-time skipper of the Indian team. However, Rohit will be aiming to improve on his form in the tournament, which has been significantly inconsistent over the past few months.

Ishan Kishan The youngster was one of the players released in the mega auction and expectedly became the most sought-after youngster in the event. However, Mumbai eventually won the race for Ishan and the player is set to partner Rohit in the game against Delhi Capitals.

Anmolpreet Singh Suryakumar Yadav is likely to remain absent in the game against DC as he faces a race against time to gain match fitness. In his absence, MI are likely to include Anmolpreet Singh in the XI, who plays at no.3 for his state side Punjab.

Dewald Brevis It is likely that the Mumbai Indians hand the young Dewald Brevis an IPL debut in the game against the Capitals. Brevis had impressed with his performances for South Africa in the U19 World Cup and was bought by MI for INR.

Kieron Pollard The legendary West Indian all-rounder was one of the players retained by the Mumbai Indians and is set to appear for the side against Delhi Capitals. Pollard will remain one of the pillars for the MI this season, as the side remains relatively young and inexperienced.

Tim David David was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous season but didn’t make many appearances for the side. However, it is likely that the Singaporean all-rounder will be a more regular feature for MI.

Sanjay Yadav The left-arm batter, who also bowls left-arm orthodox, could be yet another IPL debutant for the Mumbai Indians in the game against DC.

Mayank Markande The right-arm leg-spinner began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2018 and returned to the franchise ahead of the current season. In 18 IPL games so far, Markande has picked 16 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah The speedster remains the backbone of the Mumbai Indians pace attack and the onus will be on him to clinch early wickets in the game against Delhi Capitals. The right-arm pacer was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in the previous season, taking 21 wickets in 14 games.

Tymal Mills Tymal Mills will likely be the fourth overseas player for the Mumbai Indians, and could lead the MI pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. This is Mills' second season in the Indian Premier League, with his first appearance in the tournament coming in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played in five games in that edition, taking as many wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat After appearing for Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Pune (now defunct), and Bangalore, Jaydev Unadkat joined his sixth IPL side in Mumbai this season. Having picked 85 wickets in 86 matches, Unadkat comes with rich experience in the tournament.

