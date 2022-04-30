MI Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma to bring back 8.25 crore buy, give another go to Fabian Allen

Eight matches, eight defeats... Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 campaign has been like a never-ending nightmare. Not that the five-time champions have not lost multiple matches at the start of a season before but never have they looked so out of sorts. Literally, nothing has gone right for MI and unlike a few other seasons where they were able to turn things in a rather dramatic fashion, this year Rohit Sharma seems to have lost the Midas touch.

With no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, MI will next face Rajasthan Royals who are on a three-match winning spree and are eyeing a top-two finish.

The lack of runs from their big guns Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard has been one of the biggest issues for MI - the biggest perhaps has been their bowling.

In order to salvage some pride, MI can make a few changes to their playing XI, which has lacked logic at times. Young Dewald Brevis has shown promise. Along with Tilak Varma, MI can build a strong core for future with him but in this season, perhaps it won't be a bad idea to give another go to their big auction pick Tim David.

The Australia-born Singapore cricketer was picked up for ₹8.25 crore by MI. But surprisingly, he got to play onto two matches for MI this season.

Fabian Allen can also be another good addition to give them spin option.

MI Predicted XI vs RR

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to come good in order give MI a strong start which they have lacked in most matches this year.

Top and middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma should be promoted to number three and four respectively. Tim David can slot in at number five.

Power hitters: West Indies cricketers Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen can give the required push to the MI innings.

Spin options: Allen will be the only spin-bowling option for MI and he is not bad one. He has done a good job for the West Indies in the shortest format of the game.

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah will have the company of Jaydev Unadkat, Rilley Meredith and young Hrithik Shokeen.

Changes from last match: Dewald Brevis can be given a break to show what Tim David can do. Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills have been rather disappointing so playing Allen can give MI a spin-bowling option as well as a power hitter at number 7.

MI Predicted XI vs RR: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Rilley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen

