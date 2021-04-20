MI vs DC: After perfect record against Delhi Capitals last year, Shane Bond reveals Mumbai Indians' plan in IPL 2021

In Indian Premier League 2020, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals four times, and also win the big one - the final to claim their fifth trophy against DC. Now, on Tuesday, in a repeat of last year's final. MI will face off against DC in IPL 2021.

Things are slightly different than last year. This time the match will be played in Chennai - at a neutral venue once again. Moreover, DC are led by Rishabh Pant, and not Shreyas Iyer.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja's meme-worthy celebrations after CSK's win over RR set Twitter on fire

Speaking ahead of the encounter, MI bowling coach Shane Bond reveals the plans to tackle the in-form DC.

"They are a team that is highly talented, last year they played outstanding cricket and have started the season well again, particularly with the bat. I think they all were particularly close games last year, we probably played some of our best cricket against Delhi," Bond said in a video posted on MI twitter handle.

"They certainly deserved their place in the final and have started off the season strongly once again. We take a lot of confidence, we know we are a team that matches strongly against them. We know the wicket is tricky but we have got experience on it, hopefully that will hold us in good stead," Bond added.

"We are always well planned and we have attacked their players in different ways and we will do the same. In the last couple of games, the teams have got good start against us, our spinners have done a brilliant job in the middle. Teams are scoring 20-25 runs of the last five overs which is a real credit to our bowlers. They are really clear about what they want to do," Bond further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON