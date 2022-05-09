Home / Cricket / MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: Eliminated Mumbai Indians look to end Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff chance, Toss at 7PM
  • IPL 2022 Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR would be weary against an MI side who have nothing left to lose as their playoff chances could virtually be reduced to none if they lost at the DY Patil Stadium. Follow Live score and updates of MI vs KKR here. 
MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: KKR are on the verge of elimination.
Updated on May 09, 2022 06:10 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
IPL 2022 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Today: When Mumbai Indians last met Kolkata Knight Riders, the latter incredibly won the match with four overs to spare thanks to Pat Cummins smashing 35 runs off Adam Milne in a single over. Venkatesh Iyer had won accolades for his half century that helped KKR in their chase. Fast forward to the present day and KKR, who were in a good run of form, find themselves on the verge of elimination and Cummins and Iyer are both out of the team due to their poor form. MI, on the other hand, seem to be out to destroy other teams' chances now that they themselves have been knocked out of the running for the playoffs. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2022 06:03 PM IST

    MI vs KKR: An hour to go for the toss

    Humidity is quite high in Navi Mumbai today which means the chasing side will have an advantage. That is unless the team batting first score 208 runs and then dismiss the chasing side for 117, which is exactly what happened when CSK beat DC by 91 runs yesterday.  

  • May 09, 2022 05:55 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live Score: KKR's slide

    KKR started out in a promising, albeit shaky, fashion, winning three out of their first four matches. But they then went on a five-match losing streak and while that was stopped by an encouraging seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, their troubles were there for all to see in their 75-run capitulation to LSG in their last match.

  • May 09, 2022 05:46 PM IST

    IPL Score: Discovery of Tilak Varma

    While the season has largely been bleak for MI, they can take solace in the fact that they have at least unearthed a potential future star in Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old is MI's highest run scorer this season with 328 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 136.66. 

  • May 09, 2022 05:36 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: What Brendon McCullum said

    The KKR head coach spoke to the media before the match. “We struggled in the PowerPlay which has been a frustration for us throughout the season. We've been good throughout the middle phase and not too bad at the death, but in the PowerPlay, we've been a little unstuck and we've to find a method to not lose many wickets and also throw a few punches and get a few boundaries. At the moment we're stuck in between and it's not really working and our opponents are taking advantage of that”

  • May 09, 2022 05:32 PM IST

    MI vs KKR Score: KKR's opening struggles

    Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith are only the latest in a list of players that KKR have tried out as an opening combination. This is also yet to work and KKR are the only team to not yet have an opening stand that has gone beyond 50 runs this season. 

  • May 09, 2022 05:23 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live: Rohit Sharma's form

    Unlike Virat Kohli, who seemed to have a bat made of edges this season, Rohit Sharma has looked rather assured in his short stays in the middle. His average and strike rate have both improved in the last three games and while he is yet to score a half century this season, Rohit scored 43 off 28 in MI's last match against Gujarat Titans

  • May 09, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    MI vs KKR Score: Aaron Finch

    Finch is yet to stake a claim as an IPL regular, despite establishing himself as one of the best openers of his generation in international limited overs cricket and despite being one of the leading run scorers in the BBL. This season, he has scored just 86 runs in five innings. 

  • May 09, 2022 05:08 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live: Head to head

    If a prediction is to be made based on the head to head stats, this won't even look like a match up. Out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, MI have won 22. However, the fact remains that MI have lost the last two matches they have played against KKR. 

  • May 09, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    IPL Live Score: Umesh Yadav's availability

    Veteran fast bowler Umesh Yadav had not played the last game for KKR due to an injury and it is unclear whether he will be available for the MI match. 

  • May 09, 2022 04:56 PM IST

    IPL 2022: KKR's team combination carousel

    There were as many as seven changes between KKR sides that last played MI this season and the one that crashed to a 75-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. This little stat does not count the number of changes they have made to their team in the matches played in between, which shows to what extent KKR have struggled to find any sort of a combination, let alone a winning one. 

  • May 09, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score: The previous match between the two sides…

    … left everybody convinced that Pat Cummins could bring about world peace if he tried his hand at it for he could do no wrong. Cummins walked in when KKR had lost Andre Russell and were 101/5 in 13.1 overs while chasing a target of 162. In just under three overs, they went and chased down that target because Cummins equalled the record for the fastest IPL half century and ended the innings with 56 runs in 15 balls. He blazed four fours and six sixes and took 35 runs in the 16th over which was bowled by his fellow Australian Milne. KKR needed 35 to win off 30 balls at the start of the 16th and Cummins took it all in that over. Cummins himself had conceded 23 runs while bowling the last over of the MI innings and he took the revenge in the sweetest, coldest way possible. 

  • May 09, 2022 04:43 PM IST

    MI vs KKR: Hello and welcome!

    Both MI and KKR fans know what it's like to see their beloved teams win IPL titles. However, while KKR fans may be somewhat more accustomed to crushing disappointments, something their team has faced often since winning their last title way back in 2014, it remains an alien emotion for MI fans despite this being the second consecutive year in which they have failed to make the playoffs. This season, however, has been especially cruel for KKR fans as their team got off to a good start before it all went so horribly wrong. MI, on the other hand, have done rather well since their elimination was confirmed.   

