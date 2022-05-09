MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: Eliminated Mumbai Indians look to end Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff chance, Toss at 7PM

IPL 2022 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Today: When Mumbai Indians last met Kolkata Knight Riders, the latter incredibly won the match with four overs to spare thanks to Pat Cummins smashing 35 runs off Adam Milne in a single over. Venkatesh Iyer had won accolades for his half century that helped KKR in their chase. Fast forward to the present day and KKR, who were in a good run of form, find themselves on the verge of elimination and Cummins and Iyer are both out of the team due to their poor form. MI, on the other hand, seem to be out to destroy other teams' chances now that they themselves have been knocked out of the running for the playoffs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON