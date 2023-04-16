MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Resurgent Mumbai Indians face Rana’s erratic Kolkata Knight Riders in blockbuster clash

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Score: Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI are currently ninth in the IPL 2023 Points Table with two points from three matches, packed with a win and two defeats. They began their campaign with back-to-back defeats vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Then, they grabbed their first win of the season in Match 16, against Delhi Capitals, clinching victory by six wickets. Nitish Rana-led KKR are currently fifth in the standings with four points from four matches, including two victories and two defeats. Kolkata began their campaign with a defeat against Punjab Kings, but then bounced back with back-to-back wins against RCB and Gujarat Titans. In their latest match in Match 19, KKR were handed a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by 23 runs.

