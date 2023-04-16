Home / Cricket / MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Resurgent Mumbai Indians face Rana’s erratic Kolkata Knight Riders in blockbuster clash
Live

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Resurgent Mumbai Indians face Rana's erratic Kolkata Knight Riders in blockbuster clash

cricket
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 11:46 AM IST

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Updates
MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Score: Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI are currently ninth in the IPL 2023 Points Table with two points from three matches, packed with a win and two defeats. They began their campaign with back-to-back defeats vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Then, they grabbed their first win of the season in Match 16, against Delhi Capitals, clinching victory by six wickets. Nitish Rana-led KKR are currently fifth in the standings with four points from four matches, including two victories and two defeats. Kolkata began their campaign with a defeat against Punjab Kings, but then bounced back with back-to-back wins against RCB and Gujarat Titans. In their latest match in Match 19, KKR were handed a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by 23 runs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 16, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 31 times in IPL history, with MI leading 22-9 vs KKR in head-to-head.

  • Apr 16, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

    KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

  • Apr 16, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match between MI and KKR, straight from Mumbai. Stay tuned folks for an exciting cricket match!

