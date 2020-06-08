e-paper
Home / Cricket / Michael Clarke honoured in Queen’s Birthday list

Michael Clarke honoured in Queen’s Birthday list

Michael Clarke was appointed an Officer in the general division of the Order of Australia, the citation on the Governor General’s website said.

cricket Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke(REUTERS)
         

Michael Clarke has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday list for Australia with the former cricket captain recognised for both his sporting career and community work.

The 39-year-old, who retired from cricket in 2015, was appointed an Officer in the general division of the Order of Australia, the citation on the Governor General’s website said.

Former women’s captain Lynnette Larsen and two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Renita Garard were both named a Member of the Order of Australia.

“That makes it more special for me,” Clarke told The Australian newspaper on Monday. “Obviously it’s an honour to receive it, but the fact it recognises the work I’ve done for charities makes it very special.”

Clarke played 115 tests for Australia, including 47 as captain, and led the side to their fifth one day World Cup title in 2015. He scored 8,643 test runs at an average of 49.10, with 28 centuries.

Clarke has been heavily involved in numerous health and children’s charities.

