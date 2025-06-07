Michael Clarke picks IPL youngster for big role in India's Test vs England, snubs Karun Nair: ‘This kid is a superstar'

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke feels that India should go with Sai Sudharsan at the number 3 position for the upcoming Test series against England. Virat Kohli’s retirement has left India with a challenging void to fill at the No. 4 spot in the Test lineup, and newly appointed captain Shubman Gill has emerged as the frontrunner to take on that responsibility. With Gill expected to shift down to No. 4, India must now identify a reliable option to slot in at No. 3 — a position he had made his own over the past few years. Michael Clarke heaps praise on Sai Sudharsan.(Getty Images)

Clarke advised India to use Sai Sudharsan at the crucial number 3 spot as he is confident that the left-handed batter will definitely get an opportunity on England tour.

"To me, this kid is a superstar, Sai Sudharsan. I think he is a number three in Test cricket. I think he is probably going to open the batting in time in India's T20I and ODI team. He is in their Test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England.

Sudharsan had a dream IPL season with bat, and as he won the Orange Cap for scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties. The left-handed batter also walked away with the Emerging Player of the Year award, brushing off competition from Priyansh Arya, Noor Ahmad, and other youngsters.

‘Sai Sudharan can walk in straight to bat at number three’

Clarke was thoroughly impressed with Sudharsan’s IPL performances, highlighting his sound technique and ability to score heavily while taking minimal risks.

"I think he can walk in straight to bat at number three. I think technically he's very good, he's got all the shots and mentally, he's ready. He really impressed me and he's a good looking player as well," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

However, another Indian batter has made a solid case to bat at the number 3 position - Karun Nair, who scored a brilliant double century in the India A's first game on England tour while batting at the same position.

The likes of Gill and Sai Sudharsan were expected to play the second four-day game but their IPL commitments did not allow them. The duo would only get the intra-squad game to acclimatise before the first Test in Leeds.