Michael Hussey rejects England batting coach role, chooses Cricket Australia consultancy in major pre-Ashes boost

Michael Hussey has turned down the opportunity to join England’s Test setup as batting coach, with the former Australia great instead opting for a flexible consultancy role with Cricket Australia ahead of next year’s Ashes. Hussey had held discussions last month with England’s newly appointed Test head coach Stephen Fleming over becoming part of his backroom staff. The pair share a long professional relationship from Chennai Super Kings, where they worked together across Hussey’s spells as both player and batting coach.

Michael Hussey will be joining Australia. (REUTERS)

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However, as reported by The Guardian, Fleming has been unable to persuade the 51-year-old to take on the full-time England position, with Hussey understood to have preferred an arrangement that allows him to remain involved in franchise cricket and broadcasting. His decision represents a useful addition for Cricket Australia at a time when preparations are already gathering pace for another demanding Test cycle culminating in the Ashes.

Flexibility key to Hussey decision

Hussey is believed to have accepted Cricket Australia’s offer of a part-time consultancy primarily because of the flexibility attached to the role. The arrangement will allow him to fit his work with the national setup around his existing commitments, which include coaching in franchise competitions as well as commentary and punditry duties with Fox Sports in Australia.

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{{^usCountry}} Hussey was the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred this year and has also worked extensively with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His association with Fleming at CSK stretches back 18 years and covered different phases of Hussey’s career, first as a player and later as part of the franchise’s coaching structure. That long-standing relationship had made him a natural candidate as Fleming began shaping his England support staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hussey was the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred this year and has also worked extensively with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His association with Fleming at CSK stretches back 18 years and covered different phases of Hussey’s career, first as a player and later as part of the franchise’s coaching structure. That long-standing relationship had made him a natural candidate as Fleming began shaping his England support staff. {{/usCountry}}

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Hussey also has previous experience of working with England. He joined their coaching group on a part-time consultancy basis during the 2022 T20 World Cup, a tournament England went on to win. A permanent role with the Test side, though, would have demanded considerably more time and travel.

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England face a particularly heavy programme, with tours of South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia on the calendar before a home Ashes series next summer. Australia’s own Test schedule is similarly packed, but Hussey’s proposed consultancy will allow him significantly greater control over when he joins the national side. England, meanwhile, are expected to continue considering their options for the batting-coach position.

Fleming will be permitted to pursue another candidate, although the England and Wales Cricket Board could instead retain Marcus Trescothick, who has been filling the role on a caretaker basis during the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Trescothick is understood to have impressed during that stint, raising the possibility of him remaining permanently with the Test side.

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Such a move could lead to a wider reshaping of England’s batting-development structure. If Trescothick stays with the senior Test team, the ECB could look to appoint a new head of batting coaching to oversee its development programmes. England currently lead Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series and are chasing a clean sweep in the final match. Neither Cricket Australia nor the ECB has publicly confirmed Hussey’s decision, with both governing bodies declining to comment.