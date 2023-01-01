Home / Cricket / Explained: Michael Neser's brilliant catch in BBL leaves fans and experts perplexed, here's why it was given out

Explained: Michael Neser's brilliant catch in BBL leaves fans and experts perplexed, here's why it was given out

cricket
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:33 PM IST

Michael Neser grabbed a sensational catch during the high scoring encounter between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, which the former won by 15 runs.

Michael Neser's catch during BBL encounter became a hot topic among fans and experts,(Twitter)
Michael Neser's catch during BBL encounter became a hot topic among fans and experts,(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Michael Neser grabbed a sensational catch during the high scoring encounter between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, which the former won by 15 runs. Neser's match-turning effort came in the penultimate over of the Sixers' gigantic 225-run chase as Jordan Silk was dismissed for 41 off 23 deliveries.

Silk was going strong in the middle and had already hit three 4s and two 6s. The catch, if not taken, would have resulted in another maximum, but Neser's smart thinking brought an end to Silk's sublime display in the middle.

Also Read: BCCI Review meeting key takeaways: Yo-Yo Test returns, 20 players shortlisted for ODI World Cup

Neser, positioned at deep, caught the ball well inside the boundary rope, but upon realising that he would cross the playing area, he tossed the ball up. However, his release saw the ball go a little too much over the fence but Neser didn't stop there. After crossing the fence, Neser once again looped the ball in the air, ensuring none of his parts made any contact with the ground and then completed the catch calmly inside the playing area.

Despite the brilliant piece of fielding, his efforts were questioned by both fans and experts, forcing people to consult the rulebook. Australia legend Adam Gilchrist, who is part of the Fox Cricket commentary panel, was one of the many confused, wondering why was it given out. He later admitted that it was a legal dismissal and well within the rules.

Also Read | ‘If it is the rule, we can play by it’: BBL star lashes at umpire for not ruling Stoinis timed out, all-rounder responds

So what does the rule actually say?

As per the rules laid by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
michael neser
michael neser

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out