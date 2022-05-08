Home / Cricket / Michael Vaughan comes up with advice for Virat Kohli after third golden duck: ‘Sometimes it’s all a player needs’
cricket

Michael Vaughan comes up with advice for Virat Kohli after third golden duck: ‘Sometimes it’s all a player needs’

This was the sixth time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in IPL, three of which have come in this season.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli(IPL)
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli(IPL)
Published on May 08, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli's struggle in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has been quiet evident and his worries compounded on Sunday afternoon after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. The former RCB captain, who walked out to kick-off the proceedings with current skipper Faf du Plessis, was dismissed for a golden duck by Jagadeesha Suchith in the first ball of the match. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Suchith sent the 33-year-old packing with a delivery, which was drifting towards Kohli's pads as the premier batter flicked it straight to Kane Williamson standing at short mid-wicket.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score updates

Reacting to Kohli's dry run with the bat, former England skipper Michael Vaughan suggested a break for the right-handed batter, claiming it will help him find his lost form.

While Vaughan is not the only ex-cricketer, who has suggested a break for the premier India batter. Earlier former India coach Ravi Shastri and former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had resonated similar views. 

"I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," Prasad had told PTI earlier this week.

Also Read: SRH spinner Jagadeesha Suchith joins Kevin Pietersen in unique list after packing Virat Kohli for golden duck

Meanwhile, this was the sixth time Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in IPL, three of which have come in this season. 

The former India skipper has not been able to score big for a long time now, with his previous century coming in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
royal challengers bangalore virat kohli ipl 2022 + 1 more
royal challengers bangalore virat kohli ipl 2022
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out