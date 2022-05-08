Michael Vaughan comes up with advice for Virat Kohli after third golden duck: ‘Sometimes it’s all a player needs’

Virat Kohli's struggle in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has been quiet evident and his worries compounded on Sunday afternoon after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. The former RCB captain, who walked out to kick-off the proceedings with current skipper Faf du Plessis, was dismissed for a golden duck by Jagadeesha Suchith in the first ball of the match. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Suchith sent the 33-year-old packing with a delivery, which was drifting towards Kohli's pads as the premier batter flicked it straight to Kane Williamson standing at short mid-wicket.

Reacting to Kohli's dry run with the bat, former England skipper Michael Vaughan suggested a break for the right-handed batter, claiming it will help him find his lost form.

Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2022

While Vaughan is not the only ex-cricketer, who has suggested a break for the premier India batter. Earlier former India coach Ravi Shastri and former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had resonated similar views.

"I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," Prasad had told PTI earlier this week.

Meanwhile, this was the sixth time Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in IPL, three of which have come in this season.

The former India skipper has not been able to score big for a long time now, with his previous century coming in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

