Former chief selector suggests ‘significant break’ for Kohli; backs out-of-favour opener to make India comeback

Virat Kohli's below-par show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an area of concern. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has been struggling to get big scores and was also dismissed for golden duck on two occasions. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

In the clash against Gujarat Titans, the 33-year-old scored his first half-century of the season but it came at an extremely slow pace as Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls. While fans expected the fifty to change his fortune, but his struggle continued in the next match against Chennai Super Kings, which saw him score 30 off 33 balls.

Looking at Kohli's ominous run, many experts, including former India coach Ravi Shastri, have suggested the premier batter to take a break and now MSK Prasad too has echoed similar views.

Also Read | 'They got Vijay Shankar to bat at 4 and then replaced him with Rishabh Pant': Yuvraj on why India lost 2019 World Cup

Speaking to PTI, the former chairman of selectors said he strongly feels that Kohli should take a break so that he heads into the Asia Cup all refreshed.

"But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," said Prasad.

Also Read | 'You ended Jadeja's hopes that he can ever become captain': Ex-India pacer delivers his verdict on CSK captaincy episode

Not just Kohli, Mumbai Indians and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma too has not been at his best but Prasad feels the trio - Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul - will be indispensable in the Indian line-up during the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this year. He, however, suggested a change in batting order and picked out-of-favour Shikhar Dhawan for the opening slot.

The left-handed opener has been in fine touch and is leading the batting charts in the Punjab Kings camp. Batting at a healthy average of 46.13, Dhawan has so far accumulated 369 runs from 10 outings.

"These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave anyone of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON