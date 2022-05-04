'You ended Jadeja's hopes that he can ever become captain': Ex-India pacer delivers his verdict on CSK captaincy episode

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became one of the few cricketers to replace MS Dhoni as a captain. The Saurashtra cricketer, who was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction, however, failed to perform under the burden of the added responsibility, which eventually cut short his captaincy sojourn for eight matches. In the eight matches, CSK won two and lost the other six, forcing Dhoni to return at the helm of things. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

As expected the experienced wicketkeeper-batter, who is regarded as one of the most successful captains of modern day cricket, started his second stint with a win, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK LIVE score updates

While many fans celebrated the return of Dhoni as the captain, experts did question CSK's strategy, considering the 40-year-old is in the twilight of his career. One among them is former India pacer RP Singh, who feels that the four-time IPL winners could have stuck with their decision and allowed Jadeja to continue for a season.

Also Read: BCCI slaps journalist Boria Majumdar with two-year ban for intimidating India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

“When MS Dhoni is there then he should have ideally been the captain. If you hand the captaincy to someone else while MS is still there, the individual won't take as much pressure because he is aware MS is there and he will guide me."

“The decision was good but if you look back he (Jadeja) shouldn't have been dropped. You've already made him the captain then trust him for an entire season and not drop him in the middle.”

“You ended Jadeja's hopes that he can ever become the captain,” Singh noted during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Singh also felt that going forward both the CSK management and Dhoni will be required to do some brainstorming to pick the right person.

“There's a common mindset, the senior most player or the most respected player is usually elected as the captain. But the case was different with MS, he was not the senior most player, other seniors were there. So they need to find captain material, who can be either senior or junior."

"I think both CSK and MS Dhoni will need to do some out of the box thinking, maybe Ruturaj, maybe someone else,” he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON