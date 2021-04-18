'Like we said about Moeen Ali for CSK': Michael Vaughan explains why RCB is the 'right franchise' for Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell smashed 78 runs in 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Sunday. The right-handed batsman came to bat after RCB lost quick wickets early on in the match.

But Maxwell started counter-attacking KKR bowlers and smashed boundaries all over the park to help his team settle down. Maxwell's innings set up the platform to post a huge total against KKR.

This was Maxwell's second consecutive fifty for RCB in the season. The right-handed batsman had faced a lot of criticism last season after scoring just 108 runs in 13 games.

But he appears to be in roaring form for RCB in IPL 2021, and former England captain Michael Vaughan explained the reasons behind his success for RCB.

"Glenn Maxwell is an incredible cricketer. He has never really flown in the IPL. Like we said about Moeen Ali, Chennai appears to be the spiritual fit for him, and the right kind of franchise for Moeen Ali. I really feel, RCB is the right franchise for Glenn Maxwell," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Here, he is under the radar, because you have got Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, he is like at the third position, whereas in other teams, he is the one from who usually expectations are high," Vaughan added.

"But now he can sneak under the radar and probably he is not getting as much attention as he gets at other teams. Because there is Virat there, and there is AB de Villiers there.

"I think it's a been smart move. Maxwell is a great signing this year for RCB," Vaughan signed off.