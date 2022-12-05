Vaughan given brutal 'Kohli' reminder for his 'don’t know of any captain in Test history' tweet on Stokes after ENG win

Ben Stokes and his captaincy became the cynosure after England's memorable Test win against Pakistan, by 75 wickets on Monday, on the most benign of pitches. More than England's aggressive brand of cricket with the bat, it was Stokes' bold move to declare the innings with four sessions to play and tactically get the tourists to fold Pakistan at the nick of time became the talk of England's win. Former England captain Michael Vaughan later took to Twitter, posting an epic tweet for Stokes, but was given a brutal ‘Virat Kohli’ reminder by Indian fans.

Stokes had made a bold declaration leaving Pakistan with a target of 343 in over 100 overs on Sunday evening but the home team were all out for 268 on the final day.

Following the big win, Vaughan took to Twitter to post, “One of the GREAT test wins .. I don’t know of any Captain in the history of Test cricket that would have got his team to Bat like his team did and then declare when he did .. unbelievable .. #PAKvENG.”

However, Indian fans weren't happy with “I don’t know of any Captain in the history of Test cricket that would…” remark and here is how they reacted…

“I was not that surprised by the declaration. I knew Stokes would do that sort of thing. Would I have done that? No, and I don’t think any other England captain would have either. My style would have been to get the extra 30 runs, which would have dangled a bit of a carrot for Pakistan but left England thinking that the worst-case scenario was a draw. Bowl and field well and you might pinch a win, and on to Multan we go,” Vaughan talked about the same his his column for Telegraph as well.

“The declaration was perfect, as the timing of victory so late on day five showed, but Stokes was superb tactically in the field too. To take eight wickets with seam in the fourth innings in Pakistan was outstanding, especially as these are not seamers who bowl 90mph. We talk too much about pace and the need for it. You need skill, which Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson have in abundance.”

