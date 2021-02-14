'Fine to produce what you want at home to gain advantage': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter banter over Chennai pitch

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai proved to be an absolute turner, assisting spin bowlers on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. While Moeen Ali picked two wickets in the 2nd over of the day helping the visitors in bowling out India for 329, R Ashwin proved to be the star for India, picking up his 29th five-wicket haul.

Debutant Axar Patel also picked two wickets - including the big one of England captain Joe Root. England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings, giving India a lead of 195 runs.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote that while the pitch makes the Test exciting, it is not a pitch prepared for a 5-day match.

"It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch," Vaughan wrote.

In response to Vaughan's tweet, former Australia cricketer Shane Warne replied: "The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface."

But the discussion did not end there, as Vaughan was quick to reply back: "It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions ... Spun but not like what it’s doing now ... India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings ... This isn’t a good Test match pitch."

The debate went further with Warner replying to Vaughan: "There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball."

Vaughan extended the conversation: "India been better in all aspects .. But the pitch hasn’t been the same from Ball one !!! It’s fine to produce whatever you want at home to gain advantage .. But this pitch for a 5 day Test match is a stinker .. but if I was India I would have done the same," he replied to Warne.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out when India bat in the 2nd innings.







