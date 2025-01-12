Michael Vaughan surprisingly dons Australia's iconic 'Baggy Green' cap on-air, Gilchrist records video immediately

Michael Vaughan, known for his unfiltered opinions and playful banter with cricketers, had a funny moment on-air during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025. Vaughan, who is never shy about voicing his thoughts – especially when it comes to his arch-rivals Australia – was on-air during the Melbourne Stars' clash against Melbourne Renegades, alongside former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and commentator Mark Howard. Michael Vaughan wears the Baggy Green on-air(X)

Gilchrist, up for a bit of fun, urged Vaughan to wear Australia’s iconic ‘Baggy Green’ cap. The playful challenge was met with initial hesitation from Vaughan, but soon, in comic fashion, he caved and donned the revered cap.

The moment sent the broadcast into a frenzy, as the fans enjoyed the exchange between two cricketing heavyweights. Gilchrist also proceeded to click a picture of Vaughan wearing the Australian cap, after which the latter mock-threw the cap from his head.

Watch:

While the moment in the commentary box made waves waves on the social media, the on-field action was equally enthralling. The Melbourne Stars, who had been struggling early on in their innings, saw hope thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s explosive performance. The Stars were left reeling at 75/7 when Maxwell produced a blistering knock under pressure.

Coming in at number five, he took charge of the innings, smashing his way to a brilliant half-century, and it seemed as though he was heading towards a century when Kane Richardson’s delivery cut his innings short at 90 runs off just 52 balls. Nonetheless, Maxwell’s powerful hitting helped lift the Stars to a competitive total of 165 runs, despite the early setbacks.

The side eventually registered a 42-run win, with Renegades being bowled out for 123 in 19.5 overs. Mark Steketee shined with the ball for the Stars, taking a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Maxwell’s knock was full of highlights, including a remarkable 122-meter six off Richardson, a shot that has since become the talk of the match. With the atmosphere buzzing both on the field and in the commentary box, it was clear that this game in the BBL 2025 would be remembered for its thrilling moments both on and off the field.