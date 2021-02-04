IND USA
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
Mike Gatting names three cricketers who would want to 'make a point' in India vs England series

Former England captain Mike Gatting named three cricketers who he believes would want prove a point in the four-match Test series between India and England beginning on Friday in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are one of the superstars of the modern game but both will have a point a prove when the India vs England series kickstarts on Friday in Chennai. While India captain Kohli is returning the side after missing three Tests – two of which India won and one ended in a draw – against Australia, Stokes is making a comeback after a long time away from the game due to the loss of his father.

Amazingly, both England and India did not have many problems without Stokes and Kohli. England beat Sri Lanka 2-0 and India claimed a historic series win in Australia under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, all the more reason why Kohli and Stokes will be determined to do well in the upcoming four-match series.

Former England captain Mike Gatting on the same lines. Apart from Stokes and Kohli, England’s Jofra Archer is another cricketer Gatting thinks will be looking forward to making a point. Speaking to the Niche Sports YouTube Channel, Gatting said, "I think it's going to be a fantastic series as Virat Kohli would want to make his mark. I know Stokesy (Ben Stokes) will do and a guy called Jofra Archer might like to make a point too."


Archer too was not a part of the England side that beat Sri Lanka.

England’s performance in the recently-concluded two-match series in Sri Lanka has prompted Gatting to state their series against India will be an ‘interesting one’.

"It's not often that you get to play a series where you have been playing spin and then go to another country to play spin. So, I think it's going to be a very interesting series," Gatting added.

Indian captain Virat Kohli addresses his team teammates ahead of first England Test(BCCI/Twitter)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
India's Ajinkya Rahane(AFP)
Indian need to play well and beat England comprehensively in he four-match series to qualify for the World Test Championship final(AP)
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Virat Kohli during the shoot.(BCCI)
Photo of Imran Khwaja(Twitter)
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 19, 2020 England's Joe Root, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 3, 2019 England's Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Bancroft with team mate Joe Root. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
Zak Crawley(ECB)
Chris Gayle batting against Maratha Arabians during a T10 League match in Abu Dhabi(T10 League / Twitter)
Bangladesh Team during a practice session(Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter)
PM Narendra Modi and Kevin Pietersen
