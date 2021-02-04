Mike Gatting names three cricketers who would want to 'make a point' in India vs England series
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are one of the superstars of the modern game but both will have a point a prove when the India vs England series kickstarts on Friday in Chennai. While India captain Kohli is returning the side after missing three Tests – two of which India won and one ended in a draw – against Australia, Stokes is making a comeback after a long time away from the game due to the loss of his father.
Amazingly, both England and India did not have many problems without Stokes and Kohli. England beat Sri Lanka 2-0 and India claimed a historic series win in Australia under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, all the more reason why Kohli and Stokes will be determined to do well in the upcoming four-match series.
Former England captain Mike Gatting on the same lines. Apart from Stokes and Kohli, England’s Jofra Archer is another cricketer Gatting thinks will be looking forward to making a point. Speaking to the Niche Sports YouTube Channel, Gatting said, "I think it's going to be a fantastic series as Virat Kohli would want to make his mark. I know Stokesy (Ben Stokes) will do and a guy called Jofra Archer might like to make a point too."
Archer too was not a part of the England side that beat Sri Lanka.
England’s performance in the recently-concluded two-match series in Sri Lanka has prompted Gatting to state their series against India will be an ‘interesting one’.
"It's not often that you get to play a series where you have been playing spin and then go to another country to play spin. So, I think it's going to be a very interesting series," Gatting added.
Ahead of the Test series, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tweet that gave a 'behind-the-scenes' peek at Team India's photoshoot for the England series.
