'Mild allergy culminated in anaphylactic shock': Former India head coach WV Raman reveals near-death experience

Former India women's cricket head coach WV Raman recalled his scary death experience after initially suffering from a viral infection and mild allergy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former coach of Tamil Nadu revealed that a consultation with his doctor for a viral infection in the first week of January ended up turning into a nightmarish encounter with death from a severe allergic reaction.

The Tamil Nadu batter, who managed over 1,000 runs for India in 38 matches, also said he endured chest congestion while driving to the hospital.

“Last Tuesday started off with me consulting my GP due to a viral infection I had. He prescribed a few medicines and an hour later, i had them after food. Two hours later, I noticed a few hives on my body beginning to spread," Raman wrote in a post on X.

"I called my doc and he suggested that I go to the hospital and get an injection for a typical allergic reaction to medicine/food. Might have ignored or delayed but felt a bit of blood surge in my face. That was odd I thought, and drove to the hospital,” he added.

Raman then thanked the doctors for ensuring his recovery and safety. He also stated how a mild allergy of his turned into an "anaphylactic shock."

“The 3 km drive was very uncomfortable. Along the way,I felt a bit of congestion in my chest, reached the hospital, the doctor went about administering the injection. As the procedures were being done, I was feeling terrible," he wrote.

“I told the doc that I was getting worse despite the treatment. Things went down south very rapidly, and there I was in an embrace with death for about 45-60 secs. I blacked out and then came to after a few minutes! Seemingly mild allergy culminated in an anaphylactic shock," he added.

'Recovered perfectly'

WV Raman, who is credited for discovering Ravichandran Ashwin in domestic cricket, then confirmed that he has now recovered perfectly and hence was able to travel for the commentary stints in the recent women's ODI series between India and Ireland in Rajkot between January 10 and 15.

“It only takes a second, folks, and life always keeping dealing cards that can stifle you. Read the cards, and don’t ignore the messages your body gives you. Yes, luck and God’s grace are needed, no doubt. Please share the known allergies to your family, friends and doctors," Raman said.