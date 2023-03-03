'Mine forever': England's Danielle Wyatt announces engagement; Shafali Verma, other fellow cricketers react

England star Danielle Wyatt has announced engagement to her longtime partner Georgie Hodge. Wyatt proposed to her in South Africa and shared a photo of the moment on Instagram. The 31-year-old opener is in South Africa since she was there with the rest of the England team as part of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

“Mine forever,” Wyatt says in her Instagram with a photo of her partner showing her engagement ring to the camera while the couple kiss. Hodge is an FA-licensed football agent based in London. She is also the head of women's football at CAA Base player agency which represents a number of major football stars including the likes of Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min. Wyatt has shared photos of her and Hodge on her Instagram handle in the past.

A number of Wyatt's fellow cricketers congratulated her on replies to the post. "Congratulations danni," said India's Shafali Verma. "Congratulations @danniwyatt28 @georgiehodge !! so happy for you both," said India batter Veda Krishnamurthy. "Congrats you two," said Wyatt's teammate Sarah Taylor. "Ahh you guys ??couldn’t be happier for you both xxx," said her England teammate Sarah Glenn "Ahhhhhhhhh," said former England captain and commentator Isa Guha with a few heart emojis.

Wyatt was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2023 T20 World Cup. They were then stunned by hosts South Africa, losing the semi-final fixture by six runs. Wyatt seemed to have set England on course for victory, scoring 34 off 30 balls and scoring over 50 runs in the first five overs with fellow opener Sophia Dunkley while they chased a target of 165. England continued to be in a dominant position until the last three overs of their innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal in the 17th over dented their progress and they then lost three wickets in the 18th over bowled by Ayabonga Khaka and suddenly needed 13 to win off six balls with just captain Heather Knight remaining in the middle as a recognised batter. The pressure built in the last over and Knight's dismissal off the third ball pretty much ended England's chances.

Wyatt had expressed disappointment after not being picked during the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. “Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket,” Wyatt tweeted. Wyatt has made 142 appearances in T20Is and earned 102 caps in ODIs for the England women's side. In the 50-over format, she has 1776 runs and 27 wickets to her name. In T20s, Wyatt has amassed 2369 runs and 46 wicket.

