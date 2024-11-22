‘I’m s****ing myself…’: Marsh breaks silence on mental pressure as Australia start Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India

For Australia, it will be all about regaining supremacy at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when they take on India in the first Test in Perth on Friday. India have won the last four series, including two in Australia. Mitchell Marsh in action.(AP)

Australia star Mitchell Marsh will be on a mission to prove a point. In the first half of his Test career, Marsh failed to impress. The 2017-18 summer was a turning point as he had a breakout Ashes campaign with two tons, and was also named Test vice-captain after the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy. But then 12 months later, he was dropped. He was also booed by the MCG crowd at the 2018 Boxing Day Test.

Comeback hero

But since his heroics in the 2023 Ashes, he hasn't looked back and has taken the No. 6 spot in the Australian Test batting line-up. Speaking ahead of the Perth Test, he opened up on mental pressure in conversation with Fox Cricket. "The truthful answer is I’m human, and anytime I walk out to bat, I’m s****ing myself like any other bloke," he said.

"I’ve worked really hard on the mental side of my game, to be able to walk out there and get straight into my pre-ball routines, no matter how nervous I am.

"For me, it’s all about my preparation. If I prepare as well as I possibly can, I go into a game or an innings really confident, then if I fail, I can look at myself in the mirror and say that I’ve actually done all I can. Sometimes it’s a good ball, sometimes it’s a mental error. You learn from that, and you move on quickly.”

The all-rounder also revealed that in the past he would let his previous failures affect his future innings, something which he has worked on in recent times.

"It doesn’t guarantee me success, but it certainly allows me to enjoy the game a bit more, no matter what situation I find myself in. I feel as if I’ve got tools now to hopefully get me through," he added. Both sides will be hoping to overcome their recent batting woes in Test cricket. India were whitewashed by New Zealand at home, and will aim to put in a better display.