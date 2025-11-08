Mitchell Marsh taken aback as Adam Gilchrist asks big T20 World Cup captaincy question: ‘Who leads, you or Pat Cummins’

Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh was left short for words after Adam Gilchrist asked the big captaincy question during the post-match presentation following the abandonment of the fifth and final T20I against India at the Gabba, Brisbane. The former Australia wicketkeeper-batter asked Marsh point-blank whether he will lead the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka or whether Pat Cummins will take the reins once he comes back. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

Gilchrist's question was definitely unexpected, considering Marsh led Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the side even failed to make the semi-finals. The 34-year-old is the designated Australia skipper, and Cummins had played under him even in the last edition of the tournament.

Also Read: Mitchell Marsh pleads to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before 1st ODI against Australia

Hence, it is no surprise that Marsh was taken aback by Gilchrist's query. However, the current T20I captain gave a firm answer, clearly stating that it would be him who would lead Australia in the World Cup.

Here's how the conversation went between Gilchrist and Marsh

Gilchrist: Who leads? You or Pat? Is Pat going to captain the World Cup squad if he's fit, or will you hang on to the captaincy?

Marsh: That's a good question, Gill. I think I'll be there.

Gilchrist: So you're the official T20 captain? Pat Cummins comes in, so he's going to play under you?

Marsh: I think so, yeah.

Gilchrist: Thanks for clarifying. There have been a few questions around the same.

Australia's squad settled for World Cup

Australia does not have any more T20Is scheduled before the T20 World Cup, and hence, the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) is expected to play a major role in terms of squad selection.

However, Marsh reckons the side have a settled unit and much won't depend on the BBL as it would just be a case of players enjoying themselves in the T20 competition.

“Our squad, at full strength, is a pretty settled team. The Big Bash is there for the guys to enjoy and hopefully the Scorchers win,” said Marsh.

Following the fifth T20I being called off due to rain, India won the five-match series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to lose a T20I series ever since taking over the captaincy reins in July 2024.

India will now take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series in December, and the side will then face New Zealand before the World Cup in February.