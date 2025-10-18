Mitchell Marsh pleads to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before 1st ODI against Australia: 'Not too much great cricket'

The Australian ODI captain, Mitchell Marsh, welcomed the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with a wink and a nudge ahead of the three-match ODI series starting on Saturday, 19th October. He praised the greats as box-office draws and then half-joked that the Aussie fans should “witness two of the greats” without them going berserk with the bat. India's Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

Speaking to the media on the eve of the series, Marsh called them “legends of the game,” singled out Kohli as the greatest chaser in white-ball cricket, and linked their presence to surging cricket sales across venues.

Marsh hopes Ro-Ko doesn’t go berserk

While speaking about the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the series, Marsh said, “I had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot through the journey. They are obviously legends of the game. Virat, especially in this white-ball format, is the greatest chaser ever. I think you can see why the ticket sales are so high and why a lot of people are coming to watch them. And if it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it, and I hope people can witness, not too much great cricket from them, but witness two of the greats playing in Australia.”

The three-match ODI series brings Kohli and Rohit back in Indian colours for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Australia expect packed houses as the India duo headline the bilateral affair.

Beyond the banter, Marsh’s remarks frame the series as a celebration of two modern giants playing in Australia. This could possibly be the last tour of the two icons of the game in Down Under. For broadcasters and venues, the ticket sales line doubles as confirmation that Kohli-Rohit remain the sport’s biggest crowd pullers.

Rohit, Kohli set to perform in Australia

Notably, this ODI series marks the preparatory ground for the World Cup in 2027. With Shubman Gill getting the captaincy and Rohit coming into the team as a batter, there have been talks about the future of the two players. As the team gets ready to play under their new captain, eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performance.

The two marquee players will be looking to make the most of the tour and score runs to ensure their place in the flight that lands in South Africa two years later. The three ODIs will be played on 19th December, 23rd December, and 25th December at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Adelaide, and the Sydney Cricket Ground, respectively.