Mitchell Santner issues ‘rallying cry’ to fans back home ahead of T20 World Cup final vs India: ‘Bit outnumbered here’

New Zealand and skipper Mitchell Santner will have their task cut out in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Apart from playing against a formidable India, the Black Caps will also have to battle a fierce home crowd cheering on the Men in Blue. The 1,32,000-seater is expected to be packed to the rafters, and there would be a deafening silence whenever New Zealand take a wicket or hits a four or a six. Realising the enormity of the challenge, Santner was forced to issue a “rallying cry” to fans back home, urging the supporters to watch the summit clash on their television screens and get behind the team. Mitchell Santner shared a message for the fans in New Zealand (PTI)

New Zealand entered the final after beating tournament favourites South Africa by nine wickets in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the T20 World Cup final, Santner said his aim would be to silence the crowd, as Australia did in the 2023 World Cup final against the same opposition.

However, Santner knows what difference a loud crowd truly makes in sport; hence, he was compelled to ask for support from fans back home. The spin-bowling all-rounder said he is not the one for rallying cries or big speeches, but the occasion merits one right now.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav takes down Mitchell Santner's ‘Ahmedabad crowd silent’ remark: ‘Sab same line chipka rahe hai’ "Sorry to disturb you on a Sunday. Now, I’m not really one for big speeches or rallying cries. But I did want to remind you all about our ICC T20 World Cup Final against India in Ahmedabad on Monday morning. It’s fair to say we’re a bit outnumbered over here – 1.4 billion team India fans and all that. And I’m pretty sure most of the 130,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium will be cheering for them, too. But that’s all good – because we know back home you’ll have our backs," said Santner in his message to fans back home.

“Although you’re not with us, we see the photos, the posts, we hear the stories, and we know about the late nights & early starts. We feel your aroha. We get it – the final is super early Monday morning. But set your alarm and get around us one more time. And if you’re a bit late to work or school, please pass on my message to your boss or teachers. Cheers Aotearoa – we’ll be home soon – hopefully with some extra luggage,” he added.