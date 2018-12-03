Mithali Raj birthday: BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes to Indian women’s ODI team skipper

Birthday wishes poured in for the Indian women’s ODI team skipper Mithali Raj from across the cricketing fraternity as the ace cricketer turns 36 today.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a number of people took to Twitter to extend good wishes to Mithali on her special day.

“Happy birthday to Mithali Raj! No woman has scored more ODI runs than her 6,550,” ICC wrote along with her picture in the blue jersey.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women also wished the “leading run-scorer” in women ODIs.

“The leading run scorer in Women ODIs, here’s wishing our ODI Captain @M_Raj03 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayMithali,” BCCI Women tweeted.

Posting a picture with Mithali, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Happy Birthday, @M_Raj03! Have a fantastic year ahead and keep making India proud. #HappyBirthdayMithali.”

“You’re not just a brilliant cricketer, but also a symbol of women’s empowerment. A true inspiration to the youth. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @M_Raj03!” former cricketer Vinod Kambli tweeted.

“Happy Birthday, @M_Raj03! Her performances helped lead @BCCIWomen to the @cricketworldcup final at Lord’s in 2017,” Lord’s Cricket Ground’s ?handle tweeted.

The world number three in T20 bowlers ranking, Poonam Yadav, also wished her senior member. “Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 di!” she tweeted.

Mithali, who is the first Indian woman to score a double ton in a Test, has led ‘Women in Blue’ to two world cup finals (in 2005 and 2017). On her debut in 1999, she became the youngest to score a ton in women’s ODI.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 18:33 IST