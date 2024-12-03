'Shaadi ke baad toh bachhe dekhne padenge na': Mithali Raj reveals a suitor told her to 'let go cricket' after marriage

Former India captain Mithali Raj, in a recent interview, revealed shocking details about why she did not get married. She recalled how one of the suitors had asked her to quit cricket at the age of 25, when she was leading the Indian cricket team, to look after his family and the kids. Mithali Raj was the mentor and advisor of the Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League 2024

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube show, Mithali said that none of the potential suitors, arranged by her mother's sister, had the idea that they were talking the then captain of the Indian women's cricket team. She revealed that she was often left baffled at how men would straightaway dive into “post-marriage scenes” after exchanging pleasantries, where they discussed about how many kids they wanted. Admitting her focus at that age solely remained on Indian cricket and her career, Mithali said that she never really dwelled into those “post-marriage" thoughts.

“I didn't get that sense, honestly (that they were talking to Mithali Raj). Now these calls were set up by my mother's sister, so I agreed to talk. So after the pleasantries, they would dive straight into post-marriage scenes, discussing how many kids they wanted. I was on backfoot because those are the things I never imagined, nor did I ever discuss with anyone. I would always think about Indian cricket. So yes I was taken aback by some of those statements, of how many kids I want or that I have to let go of cricket,” she said.

The India batting legend then disclosed a conversation with a groom-to-be, where the latter demanded that Mithali, at the peak of her career, would have to quit cricket and look after her family and the kids if they were to get married. The 42-year-old admitted that the conversation left her disappointed when her priorities were tested on being asked whether she would chose cricket over looking after his mother if she was ill.

“I was the current Indian captain then. One of them said you have to leave cricket because after marriage you have to look after the kids. I was still absorbing those statements. I don't remember his name, though. The strangest question he asked was, 'If something happened to my mother, would you look after her or go and play cricket?' straightway replied asking, 'What sort of question is this?' He said: 'I need to know what is more important to you.' And I replied saying, 'That will depend on the situation.' I don't exactly remember what I said next, but it clearly put me off,” she added.

‘I am not going to let go of my career for some random’

Mithali revealed how a conversation with a friend, who said that those were common questions all female cricketers faced, helped her to decide not to give up on her career because of marriage.

“I remember a cricketer friend of mine said that you do have to adjust a bit because you will never find a person who will allow you to follow that same lifestyle. I told her that the question made no sense, but she replied saying most men ask such questions. I did not make up my mind till then, but it did trigger something in me. I felt my parents made all the sacrifices, I made a lot of sacrifices and I am not going to let it go for some random person who feels I have to let go of my career to look after his house,” she said.