Mixed form for England ahead of New Zealand Test

At stumps on the third and final day, New Zealand were 169 for eight in their second innings with Jofra Archer taking three for 34 and Sam Curran three for 42.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Wellington
Joe Root (L) with Jofra Archer.
Joe Root (L) with Jofra Archer.(Twitter)
         

England completed preparations for the first Test against the Black Caps with mixed fortunes in a drawn warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei on Sunday.

After New Zealand batted first and declared at 302 for six, England slumped to five for 105 before a middle-order revival by Joe Denly (68) Ollie Pope (88) and Jos Buttler (116) lifted the total to 405.

At stumps on the third and final day, New Zealand were 169 for eight in their second innings with Jofra Archer taking three for 34 and Sam Curran three for 42.

The first Test starts in Tauranga on Thursday.

