e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Moeen Ali named in England training group for West Indies tests

Moeen Ali named in England training group for West Indies tests

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
England's Moeen Ali.
England's Moeen Ali.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

He played the last of his 60 tests in last year’s Ashes series opener against Australia.

The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on July 1 after which a squad will be named for the first test, the ECB said in a statement.

“Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training,” National Selector Ed Smith said.

The first test is scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8, with the last two matches to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. All three matches will be played without fans present.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In