Moeen Ali rested ahead of IPL, Sam Curran returns for Windies T20I series

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been rested from England’s upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moeen has joined the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who are also not a part of England’s T20I schedule against the Windies.

Consequently, bowling all-rounder Sam Curran has been included in England’s T20 squad, ESPNcricinfo reported.

This winter, Moeen had finished as the highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket after making a comeback to the team during their India series.

The cricketer has been retained by the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) for the 2019 edition of the IPL. Stokes and Buttler, on the other hand, will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the T20I tournament which is slated to begin from March 23.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 22:31 IST