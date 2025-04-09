'Just because you're a big name...': Moeen Ali says don't be 'selfish' as India obsesses over Rohit Sharma's retirement

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali opened up on how late is too late to retire from cricket as the entire country of India obsesses over the future of their ageing stars. While Virat Kohli has dodged the bullet following his stunning show in the Champions Trophy and the IPL, the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni remain hot subjects of this topic. Dhoni, at 43, is well past his prime, and it's evident in his batting, unable to rekindle his finisher self with a troubled knee in a jaded Chennai Super Kings set-up. On the other hand, Rohit hasn't been able to get going after his half-century in the Champions Trophy final, with scores of 0, 8, 13 and 17 for the Mumbai Indians. At 38, Rohit has more cricket than behind him, but that isn't stopping the Indian captain from stepping aside anytime soon. He has made it clear that he plans to continue in ODIs and Tests, and despite cutting a sorry figure in Australia, he is likely to lead India in England. Moeen Ali wants ageing stars to take stock of where they stand(Reuters)

Moeen, who's experienced ups and downs in retirement with the England team, says veterans, especially those at the other end of their 30s, should take stock of where they stand and what they offer to the team. He cautioned that one should not overstay their welcome but, at the same time, explained that if a player feels he still has what it takes to stay relevant and competitive, there's no harm in continuing.

"I definitely think you shouldn’t just hold on because you’re a big name or you have a massive following. And it should never be your own personal goals. Don't just hold on for the sake of holding on in a selfish way. Just be a bit more realistic and think, is it worth me holding on? Have I got more to give to the team? If the team wants to go in a new direction, I think you should allow that to happen," Moeen told The Indian Express.

"If you're not performing and you're at that age where you're a bit older and there’s younger players coming through and they're probably playing better than you right now. It doesn't mean they're better than you now, but they’re playing better than you. Then you should be a bit more realistic and honest with yourself."

Franchise cricket a whole different ballgame

Moeen retired from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup last year but continues to play for several franchises in leagues like The Hundred, ILT20, SA20 and the IPL. Currently representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, Moeen, however, found it mandatory to point out that league cricket is an entirely different ball game. He feels that making the 'call' in international cricket is way harder than franchise, and not the other way round.

"Franchisee cricket is one thing, which is like a privately owned enterprise. You can continue playing if the franchisee is fine with it. And it is a T20. But when you’re representing a country, be it a Test or an ODI, the self-reflection should be harder. If England was a franchise, I would have carried on playing because I know I am capable. But because it's England and it's international cricket, and there is always a bigger group of players to pick from, I retired to make way."