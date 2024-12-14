Mohammad Amir, Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy hero, announces retirement

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The speedster decided a bid adieu to international cricket, a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim announced that he would no longer be playing international cricket. Both Amir and Imad Wasim had featured for Pakistan in this year's T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies. Mohammad Amir announces retirement from international cricket. (Getty Images)

Amir, the 32-year-old, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009.

Amir took 271 international wickets and scored 1,179 runs across the three formats. The left-arm pacer is known for his heroics in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, where he returned with figures of 3-16.

In the summit clash against India, Amir took the key wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Mohammad Amir had previously announced his retirement in 2021 from all forms of international cricket, however, he decided to reverse his decision as he announced his availability for the T20 World Cup this year.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights," Amir said in an official release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me throughout my career," he added.

Imad Wasim bids adieu to international cricket

35-year-old Imad made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is.

He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career.

“It has been a great journey representing my country and the fulfillment of a huge dream. I would like to thank the fans for supporting me and the team throughout these years," he said.

“I would also like to thank the PCB for all their support at each step and I wish great success to the national team and look forward to supporting Pakistan cricket from the other side of the ground," Imad added.

Both Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are expected to continue playing in the T20 leagues all across the world.