Mohammad Amir reveals how he played mind games with Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy final

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed how he played mind games with Indian skipper Virat Kohli before getting his prized wicket in the Champions Trophy final, last year.

Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs to clinch their maiden title and getting rid of Kohli early in the chase was one of the main reasons why they managed to do so.

Amir ended the final with stunning figures of 3/16 and got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, paving way for a huge Pakistan win in the title clash.

Amir has finally revealed his master plan that he used to dismiss the India skipper and how he played mind games with Kohli during his brief time at the crease.

“When Virat Kohli came in (to bat), I had bowled an inswing delivery and he was beaten. Rohit Sharma was also dismissed off an inswinging delivery. About Kohli, the thing is that early on when he is not set, he gets beaten by out-swinging deliveries and he struggles if you get him out of good areas. So I knew that I had bowled an inswing delivery to him and I did not have to bowl the same again,” Amir told the Voice of Cricket show.

Amir’s plan almost work when he produced an edge off Kohli but a simple catch was dropped by Azhar Ali in the slip cordon in the third over. But on the next delivery, Kohli edged the ball into the hands of Shadab Khan, who was fielding at point.

“He was dropped earlier and when I was going for the run-up after that I was thinking that I hope the Fakhar Zaman case does not happen with us because a batsman like Kohli, if you give him a chance then it’s gone. I was praying to God for his wicket and was thinking he should not take the match away from us because if he would have played till the end, he would have won India the match,” Amir said.

“If you see his body language also, he was like Amir will bowl to me an inswinging delivery and so I had it in mind, that I have to bowl to him in the same area but an outswing. The next ball he was completely on the onside thinking I will bowl an inswing and he got out,” he added.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:32 IST