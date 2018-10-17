India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on the cusp of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar record

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who will lead the side after being rested for the Asia Cup, is all set to break another Sachin Tendulkar record.

Kohli needs only 187 runs to overtake Tendulkar’s tally of 1573 runs in 39 ODIs at an average of 52.73 against the Windies. The Indian captain has played 27 ODIs against Windies and has scored 1387 runs at an average of 60.30. This includes four centuries and nine half-centuries and considering his consistency, he is primed to breach Sachin’s record.

The other players who are on the list are Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly. and Mohammed Azharuddin. From the current crop of players MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma find themselves in the top 10 bracket.

Kohli, who is ranked the number 1 batsman in Test and ODIs, has been a prolific run-scorer for India over the last five years and as the team builds towards the World Cup, his form and persistence would form the fulcrum around which the batting rotates.

In 211 ODIs, the Indian captain has scored 9779 runs at a staggering average of 58.20 and with a strike rate of 92.12. He has already peeled off 35 centuries in this format and is only next to Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 tons to his name.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 10:30 IST