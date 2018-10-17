India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw to open with Rohit Sharma in ODIs?

After a spectacular introduction to Test cricket, young Prithvi Shaw could open the innings for India in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

As per a report in Indian Express, the team management is very keen to test Shaw as an opener as they want to look at different options leading into the World Cup next year.

Although, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma remain India’s number 1 choice as the openers, the selectors and the management are very keen to look at Shaw and also keep the senior players fresh.

The discussions were held in the review meeting last week and was attended by the selectors, captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

“With an eye to the World Cup, the main focus was how to rotate players. In fact, more than rotation, it would be more about how to save our key players. That’s why you would see the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami in and out of the squad, not playing regularly. The players who are important for all formats will be adequately taken care of. Going ahead also, these things will keep happening,” a source was as quoted by Indian Express.

Shaw, who joined an elite list of players by bagging the man of the series award in the Test series, has been mighty impressive with his shot making abilities. He had a decent IPL with the Delhi Daredevils and this could prompt the management to hand him a debut in the upcoming ODI series.

In 22 List A games, Shaw has scored 938 runs at an average of 42.33 and at a strike rate of 115.37.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 10:09 IST