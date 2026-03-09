Mohammad Amir tears into Mitchell Santner for gifting T20 World Cup title on a platter to India: ‘Credit to New Zealand’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir lost his cool and lambasted New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for handing the T20 World Cup trophy on a platter to India. The Black Caps lost the summit clash by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, and with this, India won the tournament for the third time. The Men in Blue became the first team to win the T20 World Cup back-to-back and also win the competition on home soil for the first time. The deal was sealed in the final as soon as India hammered 255 runs on the board. Mohammad Amir lambasted Mitchell Santner (AFP)

After winning the toss, the Kiwis opted to bowl first. The visitors dropped spinner Cole McConchie from the playing XI, bringing in Jacob Duffy into the mix. The strategic move did not make any sense, considering how Abhishek Sharma struggled against the off-spinners inside the powerplay. To make matters worse, Glenn Phillips dished out just one over in the power play, and the ploy of going pace-heavy backfired.

Also Read: India win T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Shoaib Akhtar's sweeping declaration, says ‘India should take 2027 WC title today' Both Abhishek and Sanju Samson gave India a flying start with the former smashing an 18-ball half-century. By the time Abhishek got out, the job was done, and Ishan Kishan carried the momentum forward. New Zealand did take three wickets in one over; however, Shivam Dube's 8-ball 26-run cameo took India past the 250-run mark and New Zealand folded for 159, losing the contest by 96 runs.

“Credit to New Zealand bowlers. They were bowling wides and were being hit for sixes from there. It's not like India doesn't deserve any credit. I just didn't understand the bowling changes. When you know Abhishek Sharma struggles against spinners, you bring in Jacob Duffy,” said Amir on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“I have never seen New Zealand under such pressure. I have been following them since 2005 but I have never seen them under pressure,” he added.

India busted myth Amir also said that India showed the world that tournaments can be won by batters as well, and that it is no longer the case that fast bowlers are the ultimate gamechangers in an ICC event.

“I have to give credit to India. They have busted the myth of fast bowlers winning you tournaments. Even the batters can do that. They have proven that. In the semi-final and final, on flat tracks, they got more than 250,” said Amir.

In the final, Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as Player of the Match after he returned with figures of 4/15 in four overs. Sanju Samson was given the Player of the Tournament accolade for his haul of 321 runs in five matches. Samson also struck gold in the summit clash, playing a knock of 89 against the Kiwis.