'Sarcasm ka naam suna hai?': Azharuddin's clarification tweet on Kohli and Nehra's throwback photo gets severely trolled

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin became a laughing stock on Twitter for issuing a clarification tweet about Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra's throwback photo after Rishi Sunak was named as the leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party. For the unversed, Sunak's appointment as the new leader of the Conservative Party has triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media.

From throwback photos of Nehra and Kohli to 'Kohinoor memes', netizens quickly saw the funny side of the significant development after Sunak was picked as Britain's third prime minister in 2022. Recently, a Twitter user posted an old photo of former cricketer Nehra, who many believe looks like the doppelganger of Sunak. At a time when the 'young Kohli with Sunak' photo became an instant hit on social media, Azharuddin shared a noteworthy post and said that Kohli is not snapped with UK’s new Prime Minister.

"The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1. Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp," Azharuddin said in his tweet. Azharuddin was trolled left, right and centre for his clarification post on Twitter. One of the finest cricketers of his generation, Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 One Day Internationals (ODI) for Team India. The former Indian middle-order batter captained India in 3 successive World Cup events. Azharuddin smashed 6215 runs in the longest format of the game. The former India skipper amassed 9378 runs in the 50-over format for the two-time world champions.

Azhar made his international debut against England at the famous Eden Gardens in 1984. The former Indian skipper recorded his final international appearance against Pakistan at Bangabandhu National Stadium in 2000. Azharuddin is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Earlier, Azhar had welcomed the appointment of Roger Binny as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories. No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later," Azharuddin had said.

