Azharuddin's throwback to 1999 World Cup delights fans, former India captain asks if they remember the Man of the Match

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, keeping up with his recent trend of legendary throwbacks, posted one more on Tuesday. The Hyderabad Cricket Association president took to Twitter to post an image from Team India's win in the 1999 World Cup. The picture was from India's game against England.

He also posed a question to his users while captioning the photo as: "World Cup '99 on May 30th we secured a well fought victory against England. We played under very tough conditions and the match had to be moved to d next day. Our bowlers utilised the overcast conditions to our advantage," tweeted Azharuddin and asked: "Do you remember the 'Man Of The Match'?"

Fans were quick to respond with the correct answer- Sourav Ganguly. One of India's future captains, the successor of Azharuddin, Ganguly returned with a remarkable spell of 3 for 27 after scoring 40 at the top of the order.

The match took place on May 30, 1999, at Edgbaston. India were put in to bat. Ganguly, Rahul Dravid's 53, Ajay Jadeja's 39 guided India to 232 for 8.

In response, India won the match by 63 runs as they bowled England out for just 169. Ganguly was the wrecker-in-chief with his three-wicket haul and was ably supported by leg-spinner Anil Kumble's 2 for 30 in 10 overs and 2 for 25 in 8.3 overs from pacer Javagal Srinath.

Unfortunately, the 'Men In Blue' could not make it to the semifinals but went almost all the way in the next edition in 2003. In the grand finale of the tournament, they lost to Australia.

India eventually won their second World Cup title at home in 2011 when the MS Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final in April 2 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.