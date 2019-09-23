e-paper
Mohammad Hafeez trolled after posting pictures from St Lucia

Mohammed Hafeez was not included in the team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka which has created a lot of stir in the cricketing community after a number of players opted out of it citing security concerns.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.
A file photo of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.(AP)
         

It has not been a good year for Pakistan cricket team player Mohammad Hafeez. After his team’s dismal show in the ICC World Cup 2019, the all-rounder did not feature in the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Hafeez was also not included in the team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka which has created a lot of stir in the cricketing community after a number of players opted out of it citing security concerns. He is currently playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Carribean Premier League.

READ: Average of 49.27, but only 7 Tests played - The mystery of Madhav Apte

On Sunday, the all-rounder posted some pictures from his hotel room in St Lucia along with the caption - “Sunset view in Beautiful St Lucia”. The pictures had a lot of comments from the Pakistan cricket team fans but they were not very kind to the cricketer with some asking him to not copy Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

 

 

 

 

Hafeez, 38, was part of Pakistan’s fifth-placed World Cup squad but has been kept off due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League, said head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

“He is not out of our plans,” added Misbah. “Whoever is effective for the team will be included in the future.”

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were also not named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 16:32 IST

