Mohammad Hafeez trolled after posting pictures from St Lucia

It has not been a good year for Pakistan cricket team player Mohammad Hafeez. After his team’s dismal show in the ICC World Cup 2019, the all-rounder did not feature in the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Hafeez was also not included in the team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka which has created a lot of stir in the cricketing community after a number of players opted out of it citing security concerns. He is currently playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Carribean Premier League.

On Sunday, the all-rounder posted some pictures from his hotel room in St Lucia along with the caption - “Sunset view in Beautiful St Lucia”. The pictures had a lot of comments from the Pakistan cricket team fans but they were not very kind to the cricketer with some asking him to not copy Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

If you wanna copy Virat Kohli .. do it by your performance.. the act you are trying to copy is called "Shodapan". Nothing else dear !! — Shahzad Khan Niazi (@Shaz36n) September 22, 2019

Ye sahab ab bahir hi rhain to behtr — Muhammad Hasan (@MuhammadHasan41) September 22, 2019

ZERO man in field — Mohmand مہمند (@zmms2050) September 22, 2019

Bus ap ab yoonhi ghooma kijiey shuker hay cricket sey Apko side line ker dia ab hamari team number 1 position pay Ajaey gi Ap and malik ney buhut tabah Kia cricket ko ap donoan Ki politics ki wajah sey Buhut berbadi hoi thi team ki — Saqib Shahzad (@SaqibSh70992239) September 22, 2019

Hafeez, 38, was part of Pakistan’s fifth-placed World Cup squad but has been kept off due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League, said head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

“He is not out of our plans,” added Misbah. “Whoever is effective for the team will be included in the future.”

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were also not named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

