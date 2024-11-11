Mohammad Hafeez's dig after Champions Trophy stand-off: 'Pakistan hosting all nations but somehow not secure for India'

Ever since it became official that India would not be touring Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, the reactions keep pouring in. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has now said that it was a "day dream" to see India coming to Pakistan for the global ICC event. The 44-year-old also took a dig at India, saying Pakistan is safe for all the other six participating nations, but only India doesn't see the country as "secure." Mohammad Hafeez has given his take on the Champions Trophy row (Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has received an email from the International Cricket Council (ICC), stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot send India to Pakistan, due to security concerns.

The PCB has also now referred the matter to the government, asking them for their advice and guidance. Mohammad Hafeez has now emphatically stated that Pakistan is "safe and ready" to host the Champions Trophy. He also added that is waiting for a strong response from the PCB and the government.

"It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025. Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB," Hafeez wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Recently, Pakistan have hosted international teams like Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies. This is the fact that Hafeez also eluded to, in his post.

Fate of Champions Trophy hangs in the balance

The schedule for the Champions Trophy was expected to be announced today, however, the back-and-forth between PCB and BCCI, has thrown the fate of the tournament in jeopardy.

The Champions Trophy is currently scheduled to be played from February 19-March 9. As of now, Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi are slated to host the tournament.

Earlier, the BCCI sent a confirmation to ICC, saying India cannot tour Pakistan for the tournament. The decision was taken after taking the advice of Government of India.

India had last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Earlier, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif had claimed that if India doesn't tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy, then Pakistan would pull out of the tournament.

A few local reports in Pakistan are claiming that PCB might not send its team to India for the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup, if India doesn't tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Last year, Pakistan was also scheduled to host Asia Cup. However, when BCCI made it clear that India won't come to the country for the tournament, Asia Cup was eventually played in a hybrid model. India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.