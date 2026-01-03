Mohammad Kaif weighs in as controversy surrounding Mustafizur Rahman and KKR snowballs: ‘BCCI knows what to do’

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif urged everyone to play the “waiting game” as he gave his take on the controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and his participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-arm speedster was picked up by the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mini auction for INR 9.20 crore; however, of late, the relations between India and Bangladesh have taken a significant hit following the killing of a Hindu man. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in action(AP)

Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges. Days later, another Hindu youth was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor Union in Rajbari’s Pangsha sub-district, and these incidents have led to questions being raised over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Several political figures in India are now pinning the blame on KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for not considering the nation's sentiments when picking Rahman in the mini-auction. It is worth noting that the Bollywood megastar was not in attendance at the proceedings in Abu Dhabi, and the winning bid was ultimately placed by head coach Abhishek Nayar and CEO Venky Mysore. KKR were involved in an intense bidding war with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to acquire Rahman and in the end, the former ended up getting the player on board.

While speaking to the media, Kaif said that he doesn't have much information about the same, hence he will refrain from passing a sweeping statement.

“I don't have much knowledge of the issue. I've been here in Dubai for the past 2-3 weeks. What will be the decision? Everything comes under the BCCI, the decision is in their hands,” the Times of India quoted Kaif as saying on the sidelines of the ILT20 in Dubai.

"I will not sit here and share an opinion because it is a sensitive issue. You should play the waiting game because what is happening, what will be the movement, we may write (but in reality) there is no movement there (on the ground)," he added.

Don't jump the gun

Kaif also urged everyone involved not to jump the gun and keep the faith in the BCCI, saying the Indian cricket board knows what to do in such a situation.

“So I think we should not jump the gun. We should just wait and watch, whatever the decision will be, BCCI are sitting there, they run big leagues, they know what to do and how to do it,” said the former India batter.

In the IPL 2025 season, Rahman was signed as a replacement player by the Delhi Capitals, replacing Jake Fraser-McGurk. He has also represented CSK, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the premier T20 competition.