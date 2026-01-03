Bangladesh to host India for three ODIs and three T20Is in September 2026. Check out full schedule

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the itinerary for the upcoming white-ball series against India, with the visitors set to play three ODIs and three T20Is later this year. The series between the two teams was scheduled to be played in the second half of 2025; however, it was postponed to September 2026, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. It is worth mentioning that while the BCB announced the dates for the matches, it is yet to confirm the venues for the same. The Indian men's team will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is

According to Cricbuzz, the Indian team is now slated to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28, and the first game of the six-match tour will be played on September 1. The white-ball matches will be played from September 1to 13, and the ODIs will serve as preparation for the World Cup, scheduled to take place in 2027 in Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

"The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled," Shahriar Nafees, BCB cricket operations in-charge, told Cricbuzz.

The upcoming tour of Bangladesh may be the last time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tour the country, considering they have retired from the other two formats of the game (Tests and T20Is).

"The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home, while details of match venues will be announced in due course," the BCB said in a statement.

India-Bangladesh strained relation

It is also important to state that the relations between India and Bangladesh are currently strained following the death of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan are also facing criticism for buying Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for INR 9.20 crore.

The controversy has snowballed, with several political figures entering the equation and criticising both KKR and Shah Rukh Khan.

Who else will Bangladesh host?

Apart from India, the BCB will also host Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in three ODIs in March, while the Kiwis will play three ODIs and three T20Is from April 17 to May 2.

Pakistan will then return to Bangladesh for two Tests while Australia's tour of Bangladesh will comprise three ODIs and three T20Is. Bangladesh will also play two Tests against the West Indies after concluding their series against India.

Here is the full schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh, as announced by BCB

1st ODI - September 1

2nd ODI - September 3

3rd ODI - September 6

1st T20I: September 9

2nd T20I: September 12

3rd T20I: September 13