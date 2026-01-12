Mohammad Nabi fumes as Mustafizur Rahman-KKR IPL row is dragged into BPL conversation: ‘Mere se kya lena dena’

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is currently playing for Noakhali Express in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), lost his cool during a post-match press conference after a reporter asked him for his opinion on the ongoing controversy involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Giving a firm response, the experienced campaigner said he had nothing to do with the row, and hence, he shouldn't have been asked about it in the first place. Mohammad Nabi wasn't pleased when a reporter asked him about the IPL controversy (AFP)

The tensions between India and Bangladesh are at an all-time high, and the standoff has led the latter to write to the ICC, requesting that its T20 World Cup matchesbe shifted from India to Sri Lanka. It all started with KKR releasing Rahman from their squad, despite having picked him for INR 9.20 crore in the auction conducted in December 2025.

Several incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh have been reported, and this has led to the backlash growing in India regarding KKR picking Rahman. It is worth mentioning that the 30-year-old left-arm pacer was the only Bangladesh player to be picked in the auction.

Also Read: Bangladesh ‘yet to receive any reply’ from ICC; T20 World Cup stalemate continues: ‘Have to abide by government' KKR managed to thwart competition from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, but, upon the directive issued by the BCCI, the 2024 champions had to release Rahman from their squad. Several players have shared their thoughts on the matter; however, Nabi refrained from adding fuel to the fire, shutting the reporter down.

“Iska merese kya lena dena bhai. Mera Mustafizur se kya kaam hai? Politics me kya kaam hai mera? (What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics),” Nabi replied to the reporter during the press conference conducted after the Bangladesh Premier League match between Noakhali Express and Dhaka Capitals.

“I know he is a good bowler, all these things. But the way you are questioning, it's not related to me,” he added.