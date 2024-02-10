Mohammad Nabi goes past Tendulkar, breaks world record with Azmatullah Omarzai but Afghanistan lose vs Sri Lanka

At the age of 39, Mohammad Nabi went past Sachin Tendulkar in the list of oldest centurions in ODI cricket. Along with partner Azmatullah Omarzai, he helped Afghanistan break the world record for adding the most runs in ODIs after losing five wickets and yet ended up on the losing side against Sri Lanka. The reason? record-breaking double century from Pathum Nissanka. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI in Pallekele on Friday was a statistician's delight and nightmare at the same time for it saw record tumble at a rapid pace and sometimes even from near-impossible situations Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates with partner Azmatullah Omarzai(AFP)

Nissanka became the first Sri Lanka to smash a double hundred in ODIs. The previous best by a Sri Lankan was Sanath Jayasurya's 189 against India. Nissanka's 210* was also the highest ODI score by any batter against Afghanistan, bettering Australia's Glenn Maxwell's 201* in the ODI World Cup last year. Achieved off 136 balls, it was also the third-fastest double-century in ODIs.

Nissanka's incredible knock powered Sri Lanka to 381/3 - their third-highest total in ODIs. On most days, it should have been a cakewalk from here on for Sri Lanka.

And it seemed like that too when Afghanistan were reduced to 55 for 5. But little did they or anyone else what was to follow. Nabi and Omarzai scripted a partnership of the ages to not only resurrect the Afghanistan innings but also give them a realistic chance of pulling off the run chase.

At 39 years and 39 days, Nabi became the sixth oldest centurion in ODI cricket overtaking Tendulkar who had smashed a century at the age of 38 years 327 days, which was also his 100th century in international cricket.

Nabi and Omarzai added 242 runs for the sixth wicket, making it the second-highest stand for the sixth wicket or lower in ODIs. The record stands with New Zealand's Grant Eliott and Luke Ronchi, who had forged a 267-run stand against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Nabi ended up with 136 off 130 balls while Omarzai 149* off 115 balls. But their heroics were not enough to take Afghanistan over the line. Nabi and Omarzai's partnership also became the highest partnership in a losing cause.

Afghanistan added 284 runs after losing five wickets - this is the most by any team. Afghanistan's 339/6 is also their highest ODI score and the highest by any team in a run chase in Sri Lanka.