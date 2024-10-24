Mohammad Rizwan declares 'no more Bazball' on stump-mic as England batters rocked by Pakistan spinners

After England's emphatic win in Multan, their batters have struggled to adjust to the spin-friendly conditions in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. The second Test saw Pakistan bounce back strongly, winning by 152 runs, with spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan playing pivotal roles in dismantling England's aggressive batting line-up. Their impressive performance set the stage for another tough outing for England in the third Test. Mohammad Rizwan had a cheeky remark towards England's 'Bazball' style of play(X)

Pakistan's strategic preparation of spin-assisting pitches has consistently troubled the English batters, known for their aggressive "Bazball" style under coach Brendon McCullum. While the approach paid dividends in Multan, the conditions in the second and third Tests have provided an entirely different challenge. England's batters have found themselves repeatedly outfoxed by Pakistan’s skilled spinners.

On the first day of the third Test, England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started well, putting up a 56-run partnership. However, once Crawley fell, it was a procession of wickets as Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook quickly followed him back to the pavilion.

Pakistan’s bowlers tightened their grip, with Mohammad Rizwan adding fuel to the fire by mocking Brook with the taunt, "No more Bazball now."

Watch:

As Day 2 unfolded, England’s troubles deepened. Skipper Ben Stokes, known for his clutch performances under press, failed to produce a game-changing innings, leaving his side in a precarious position. Pakistan’s spinners continued to weave their magic, causing the English batters to struggle for every run.

Amidst the collapse, there was a glimmer of hope for England. Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson displayed resilience, battling against the odds to push England’s score closer to the 200-run mark. Their efforts provided much-needed resistance, as England eventually ended at 267 on the board. Smith scored 89, while Atkinson also made an important 39-run contribution in the lower order.

With the series on the line, England will need to regroup and adjust their tactics quickly. Pakistan’s momentum, combined with their spinners' form, has put the visitors in a fix.