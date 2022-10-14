Mohammad Rizwan eclipses Suryakumar Yadav to achieve special feat ahead of IND-PAK clash at T20 World Cup

Continuing his free-scoring run in the shortest format of the game on Friday, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has managed to surpass Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav to achieve another batting milestone in the ongoing season. Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan and India's Suryakumar are heading to the T20 World Cup as the top two batters in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. Premier batter Suryakumar, who top-scored for Team India in their previous T20I series against South Africa, is the only Indian player to feature in the top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings this season.

On Friday, Rizwan played a crucial knock in Pakistan's final T20I outing ahead of the World Cup. Playing a gritty knock of 34 off 29 balls, Rizwan finished the triangular series as the second-highest scorer with 201 runs. The Pakistan batter has also managed to surpass Suryakumar by becoming the leading run-getter in 2022.

ALSO READ: BCCI officially announces Shami as Bumrah's replacement, names revised India squad for T20 World Cup

Rizwan has smashed 821 runs in 18 T20I matches for Pakistan this season. Indian batter Suryakumar has amassed 801 runs in 21 games for the 2007 world champions. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is placed fifth with 611 runs in 19 T20Is this season. Babar is followed by West Indies star Nicholas Pooran and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Indian skipper Rohit has scored 540 runs in 21 matches this year.

Holding the top spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings, Pakistan's Rizwan recently opened up about his battle with Suryakumar for the No.1 batter ranking in the shortest format of the game. Talking about the triangular series final between Pakistan and New Zealand, Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz's batting heroics guided Babar's men to an impressive 5-wicket win over the Black Caps.

Babar-led Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets to secure a famous series win in Christchurch ahead of the T20 World Cup. Former world champions Pakistan will meet arch-rivals India in its T20 World Cup opener on October 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON