Mohammad Rizwan scripts spectacular record during Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup tie, joins Babar Azam in elite club

Top scoring for Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their must-win clash on Sunday, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan propelled the Green Army to a comfortable win over Scott Edwards' Netherlands in match No. 29 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Perth Stadium. Rizwan played a stellar knock of 49 off 39 balls as Babar's men registered their first win in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Though Rizwan missed out on registering his first half-century of the tournament, the premier batter of the Green Army achieved a massive feat in the shortest format of the game. Opener Rizwan completed 2,500 T20I runs during Pakistan's meeting with the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter has joined Pakistan skipper Babar and former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in a special club.

Rizwan is the third Pakistani cricketer to complete 2,500 runs in the shortest format. Pakistan skipper Babar is the all-time leading run-getter for the Green Army in the shortest format. Babar has accumulated 3,239 runs while Rizwan has amassed 2,527 runs for Pakistan in T20Is. Former Pakistani all-rounder Hafeez scored 2,514 runs in 119 matches for the 2009 world champions.

Talking about the recently concluded encounter between Pakistan and the Netherlands, Rizwan's 49-run knock and Fakhar Zaman's 20 off 16 balls guided the Babar-led side to a comfortable 6-wicket win at Perth. Rizwan-starrer Pakistan chased down the paltry total of 91 in 13.5 overs. Pakistan's Shadab Khan, who took 3 wickets and leaked 22 runs, was named the Player of the Match.

“Very happy. Performed very well in the bowling and in the batting. Length was crucial. Everyone executed their plans. In my opinion we could chase better than this. But a win always gives you confidence. We'll try to do our best in the next matches and win,” Pakistan skipper Babar said after the match.

