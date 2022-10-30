‘See him taking a big break after World Cup’: Ravi Shastri drops massive prediction on Pakistan superstar

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri made a bold prediction about one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani squad. With two defeats from two matches in the Super 12 phase, Babar Azam's Pakistan side is staring at an early exit from the ICC World T20 2022 in Australia. On Sunday, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan side squared off against the Netherlands in match No.29 of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan's must-win clash against the Netherlands, former Indian head coach Shastri shared his views about Afridi's uninspiring return to international cricket. Afridi had missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. The speed merchant made his return to the T20I side for Pakistan's blockbuster meeting with arch-rivals India at the World Cup.

Shaheen went wicketless in Pakistan's Super 12 games against India and Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup. When asked about Afridi's form in the T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Shastri opined that the star pacer was rushed into action by the Pakistani think tank. The 1983 World Cup winner also predicted that pacer Afridi can take a break from competitive cricket after the T20 World Cup.

“One thing is clear to me, that he is hurting. In the sense of hurting, I mean physically. I don't think he is fully fit. He has been brought back a little too early. So the expectations are a little bit too much on him. This is a World Cup. So the pressure is on him, he wants to play. The country wants him to play, and selectors want him to play. But he is gonna take it slowly. He is gonna get into the rhythm as the tournament progresses. I see him taking a big break after the tournament is over,” Shastri told Star Sports.

Pacer Afridi bagged the crucial scalp of Netherlands opener Stephan Myburgh to open his wicket account at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Pacer Afridi leaked 19 runs and bagged a single wicket in four overs for Pakistan. Afridi-starrer Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 91-9 in the 20-over contest at Perth.

