'You can't take smaller teams lightly anymore': BCCI president makes massive Pakistan prediction for T20 World Cup

Newly-appointed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny was all praise for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who played a valiant knock to stage India's stunning comeback against Pakistan in their tournament opener at the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli's sublime knock handed Pakistan a demoralising defeat in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup. Following a heartbreaking loss to traditional rivals India, Babar Azam-led Pakistan were stunned by minnows Zimbabwe in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe pulled off one one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Sikandar Raza-starrer side edged past Babar-led Pakistan by 1 run at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan’s shock defeat to Zimbabwe has put Babar & Co. on verge of a premature exit from the T20 World Cup. Talking about Zimbabwe's memorable win over Pakistan, BCCI president Binny observed that it will be difficult for Pakistan to seal a berth in the last four after back-to-back losses.

"It's good that the junior teams are coming up. Zimbabwe and Ireland have proved it in this T20 World Cup. You can't take the smaller teams lightly anymore. They can easily beat you. I think it will be difficult for Pakistan to make it to the semi-finals. It will be my greatest joy and wish if that happens but cricket is a funny game, you never know, it can happen anytime," BCCI president Binny was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Babar-led Pakistan will hope to end their winless run at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The 2009 world champions will meet the Netherlands in match No. 29 (Super 12 Group 2) of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium. Babar-led Pakistan side is only above the Netherlands on the Super 12 (Group 2) points table. Former world champions India are leading the Group 2 standings with four points from 2 matches. The Rohit-led Team India is set to lock horns with second-placed South Africa in their Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

