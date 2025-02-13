Mohammad Rizwan wants 'a lot more' from Babar Azam but slams 'extreme expectations': 'He is still being tested'

As Pakistan gears up for the tri-series final against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday, Mohammad Rizwan has thrown his full support behind Babar Azam, backing the star batter to find his best form. While runs in the final would be a timely boost, the bigger objective remains the Champions Trophy, where Pakistan will be hoping for its best batter to deliver. Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off the field after his dismissal during the tri-series ODI cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium(AP)

Babar’s struggles across formats have been evident, with his ODI form – his traditionally strongest suit – also showing signs of decline. Since the start of the Asia Cup in August 2023, he has averaged 42.90 in 25 ODIs, a significant drop from his career-high standards.

This series has done little to reverse the trend. He was dismissed for just 10 in the opening match against New Zealand, and in Pakistan’s record-breaking 353-run chase against South Africa, Babar began promisingly before being trapped in front by Wiaan Mulder for 23. However, Rizwan believes the weight of expectations has unfairly magnified Babar’s struggles.

“Babar has scored so many runs for Pakistan that we expect him to score a hundred in each game,” Rizwan said.

“If we don’t judge him by those extreme expectations, you’ll find he’s still chipping in and contributing valuably for us. As a captain, I expect a lot more of him too because of all he has done in the past. There is obviously an additional pressure because of it and I’m sure he feels that too.

"But if you look at his innings in South Africa, [he is still scoring runs]. It’s not as if he has clear technical deficiencies, but he is still being tested. I am confident he’ll come out of it.”

Babar's opening role

Complicating Babar’s return to form is his recent shift to the opening slot in ODIs – a position he last occupied a decade ago. Injuries to Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique’s dip in form forced Pakistan to experiment with Babar at the top. The move remains under scrutiny ahead of the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

Rizwan defended the decision, emphasizing that Babar’s technical prowess made him a natural choice to counter swing and seam early on. “When Abdullah Shafique got out early in South Africa, Babar had to deal with the new ball anyway. He was coping with the seam and swing and enabling us to attack at the end. So, we thought why not go for our most technically solid player to open, rather than throwing someone else in at the deep end.”

While Pakistan has other options for the opening slot, Rizwan acknowledged the challenges posed by Ayub’s absence. “Saim Ayub was a huge all-round blow for us, including in the field because he was one of our best fielders, opened the batting, and could bowl eight or so overs. His absence created a huge disturbance, and we went for the safety of Babar Azam, who’s our best batter. At the top, if the ball swings, he can control it.”

Pakistan’s plans for the Champions Trophy could hinge on how Babar adapts to the role. As the final against New Zealand approaches, all eyes will be on the former captain to see if he can rediscover his fluency at the crease.