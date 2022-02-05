Mohammad Shahzad spotted smoking on the ground after BPL match, gets reprimanded as pictures go viral

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad has been reprimanded by match officials after he was spotted smoking at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday after the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka was abandoned due to rain.

Shahzad's action was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the BCB code of conduct, which pertains to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", and hence a demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was among the few players who were on the field waiting for the BPL match to begin on Friday evening as it was halted due to rain. It was then that Shahzad was spotted smoking and the pictures went viral all over social media. There are reports that Minister Group Dhaka coach Mizanur Rahman had warned Shahzad of his act while senior batsman Tamim Iqbal had asked him to go inside the dressing room.

According to a press release from BCB, Shahzad admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

He has played all the seven matches for Dhaka in BPL 2022, which includes scores of 53 and 42 along with five single-digit scores in his 120-run tally. Dhaka stand third in the points table with three three wins and three defeats. Comilla Victorians remain the table toppers with four wins in six matches followed by Fortune Barishal, who have as many wins in seven matches.