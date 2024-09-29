Mohammad Yousuf announces resignation as Pakistan selector in social media post, cites 'personal reasons' for decision

Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down as selector of the Pakistan national team after only six months in the role, citing personal reasons as the cause for his resignation. Mohammad Yousuf took over the role in March 2024. (PCB)

Posting on his X account, Yousuf wrote: “I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.

I have immense faith in the talent and… — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 29, 2024

Yousuf only took charge as selector for Pakistan in March of 2024, and oversaw a disastrous run of form for the national team as they struggled in the T20 World Cup with a group stage elimination, before losing a home Test series to Bangladesh 2-0.

Yousuf had survived the revamping of the selection committee following that poor World Cup performance, but will be parting ways with the national team ahead of the Champions Trophy to be hosted at home in 2025. His final assignment as selector was for the upcoming Test series against England at home, beginning in Multan in October.

‘I have immense faith…’

The former Pakistan batter also wrote in his post: “I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

Pakistan have had a torrid time in international cricket in the recent past, on a five-match losing slide in Test cricket. Yousuf’s time in charge as selector has not been a memorable or successful one, despite his successes on the international level as a batter.

The PCB are yet to name a replacement for Yousuf in the role. Yousuf himself took over from Wahab Riaz, who was demoted from chief selector before being part of the overhaul in July. The chief selector position has been one of turmoil since 2022, with Yousuf’s successor set to be the eighth different stint in the last three years.

Pakistan will look to put the chaos and upheaval behind the scenes in the background as they prepare to host England for their upcoming Test series, with Shan Masood continuing as Test captain.